Monmiral records famous success for co-owner Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the Cheltenham Festival winner’s enclosure as Paul Nicholls got off the mark for the week when Monmiral hunted down Kyntara in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Running in the famous yellow colours of Ferguson’s co-owner John Hales, the seven-year-old has always been held in high regard by those at Ditcheat.

Despite that, he was sent off at 25-1 in the hands of Harry Cobden, sporting first-time blinkers as he was given a patient ride by his title-chasing jockey.

Cobden edged his mount into contention heading down hill for the second time, but it seemed the bird had flown when the bold front-running Kyntara set sail in his bid to provide Mel Rowley with a first Festival success.

However, Monmiral still had plenty in reserve and emerged as Kyntara’s sole challenger at the last before storming home to crush the long-time leader’s dreams.

A clearly thrilled Ferguson said: “That was fantastic. Brilliant. What a jockey, deary me, he was brilliant. It’s my first winner here, John is the master, he chooses the horses and we back him all the way.”

Nicholls said: “A couple have run ordinary the last couple of days, but it’s tough here and they basically weren’t good enough on the day.

“I thought Ginny’s Destiny would win today and he ran a blinder, and this horse has loads of ability. We’ve been trying to make a chaser out of him, he didn’t like it and I just thought I’d qualify for him for this race at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago and he actually needed the run that day.

“I thought he’d run OK today, I didn’t necessarily expect him to win. I told Harry to give him plenty of space as he’s a bit timid and doesn’t like to be boxed in and he gave him a beautiful ride.

“He’s had loads of problems and didn’t want to jump fences. Today worked out really well.

“Whether the blinkers made a difference or not I don’t know, but he’s obviously come back to himself a little bit.”