Montassib magic for Haggas and Fallon in Sprint Cup

Montassib ran out a shock 25-1 winner of the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Trained by William Haggas and ridden by Cieren Fallon, the six-year-old had been off the track since winning the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June.

However, he shrugged off that lengthy absence in style, coming from well off the pace to grab Group One glory from the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue.

Fellow Haggas inmate Unequal Love kept on to take third, with 50-1 shot Vadream edged into fourth.

A jubilant Fallon said: “What a performance, he’s a horse you have to have confidence in and take your time. He’s done nothing but improve and I’m very lucky to keep on him.

“To ride a Group One for Mr Haggas and Maureen (Haggas), I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today without them.”

Fallon, who grew up in nearby Wigan, was riding his third Group One winner after steering Oxted to land the July Cup in 2020 and the King’s Stand in 2021.

The son of six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon has endured his fair share of injury setbacks this year and was delighted to be back in the big-race winner’s enclosure on Merseyside.

It's been an up and down season

“It’s incredible. My family are here and it’s my first Group One for the boss Mr Haggas who has looked after me from day one. It’s a special one,” he added.

“It’s been an up and down season, at the start I was out with my leg and then I got back and things were going really well. Then I broke my break and had a month out at a crucial part of the season.

“I’ve been lucky to find some very good horses and they’re all going again. Mr Haggas has been a superstar for me this year and I’m very lucky.”

Haggas was pleasantly surprised as he admitted he had expected “not much” coming into the race.

He said: “I thought Unequal Love might run well as she’s such a genuine filly, but I thought the ground would be too quick for Montassib. I also thought all the action would be on the stands rail.

“Now we have found his right trip, I’ve been running him over seven furlongs and a mile before. He’s pretty effective at six furlongs.

“I don’t like beating James at all because he’s my mate and we see each other every morning on the gallops, but we’re delighted to win.

“Cieren is doing really well, he’s had a couple of injuries which has been upsetting for him and annoying for us, but he’s riding with lots of confidence and gets a tune out of this horse, which is terrific.”

Montassib will now bid to double his Group tally in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot, with Paddy Power slashing his odds to 6-1 from 14-1.

“He had a heart condition as a two-year-old, but he’s a good horse and we’ll look towards Ascot – that was always the race that we had an eye on,” Haggas added.

“You would think Ascot would suit him, but now he’ll be one of the favourites and everyone will be expecting it. It’s always different when you’re expected to win.”

Reflecting further on Unequal Love, he said: “She’s run a stormer and she’s a lovely filly, very genuine. It all went wrong last time, but she won the Wokingham with a lot of weight and she’s an improver.

“She’s Group One-placed now and she hasn’t won a Group race yet, so she needs to be doing that.”

Fanshawe was delighted with the performance of Kind Of Blue, who looks set for a rematch with Montassib at Ascot on October 19.

Fanshawe said: “It was a great run, I’m very pleased with him. It looked like at the furlong pole we were going really well (and might win), but he’s run a great race.

“He’s come a long way and I think what’s helped him today is a bit easier ground. The last three times it’s been quick enough for him.

“He’s getting the hang of it, he’s a very exciting horse to have in the yard and I’d say there’s a good chance we’ll go to Ascot (on Champions Day).”

Vadream’s trainer Charlie Fellowes was similarly proud of his star mare’s performance, and is eyeing a swift return to action in Ireland next weekend.

“She’s run a cracker and she deserves that because I think, without doubt, she’s had her best year,” said the Newmarket handler.

“She was beaten four lengths at Ascot in the Jubilee, four lengths in the July Cup at Newmarket and beaten a head in a Group Three. She’s in great form this year.

“I think six furlongs just stretches her. I got very excited for one minute and then the last 50 yards was a long way, but I’m over the moon that we’ve got placed in a Group One.

“The ground doesn’t bother me with her. She handles soft ground, but she ran a very good race at Ascot on rattling quick ground.

“She’ll go to the Curragh next weekend for the Flying Five and that stiff five will really suit her.”