Moon fails to hit Sedgefield heights
Reach For The Moon was reported to have finished lame after coming home unplaced on his jumping bow at Sedgefield.
Owned by the Queen in partnership with Sir Chips Keswick, Reach For The Moon was a Group Three winner and one-time Classic hope for Queen Elizabeth II before he lost his way on the Flat.
Switched to the care of Jamie Snowden, Reach For The Moon embarked on a National Hunt career in the second division of the Betting.Bet New Betting Sites Maiden Hurdle, but after racing in second through the early exchanges, he was beaten at the turn for home.
Schmilsson was was sent off the 11-10 favourite and successfully made all the running as Reach For The Moon dropped away, with Snowden eager to check on the gelding’s health straight after the race.
He said: “He showed he’s got the aptitude for jumping but he’s returned lame, so we need to check that he’s OK.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox