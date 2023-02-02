Moonlight spearheads powerful Godolphin team at Meydan

With The Moonlight, who spent the second half of last season campaigned in America after disappointing in the Oaks, headlines a strong Godolphin squad in the Cape Verdi at Meydan on Friday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the filly won the Pretty Polly on her first start at three, booking her ticket for Epsom, where she finished last of 11.

She enjoyed her time in the US, though, winning a Grade Three and finishing second at the highest level. Appleby also runs Wild Beauty.

“With The Moonlight is clear on official ratings and, while the trip will be on the sharper side, I feel that the style of racing at Meydan will suit her,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“Wild Beauty has definitely come on for her first start of the year and will hopefully be very competitive. I feel we have two fillies that should be bang there in the finish.”

Saeed bin Suroor also holds strong claims with his two runners, Soft Whisper and White Moonlight, first and second in a conditions race last month.

“Soft Whisper is a tough filly, who always tries in her races, and came out of her win in the Ipi Tombe Stakes in good form. She has been going well at home and I’m looking for another success from her,” said Bin Suroor.

“White Moonlight is a big, strong filly, who is improving all the time. Her latest piece of work went well and the step back up in trip will suit. We are hopeful of another good effort.”

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Algiers will aim to back up a hugely-impressive Meydan debut in the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge when he runs in Round Two, where he meets Salute The Soldier.

Godolphin also dominate in the Group Two Singspiel Stakes through Appleby’s Ottoman Fleet and Valiant Prince, plus Bin Suroor’s Dubai Future and Desert Fire.

“Valiant Prince has come out of the Al Rashidiya well. He has to carry a penalty for that win but has a nice draw in stall two and should be very competitive based on what he achieved last time out,” said Appleby.

“I feel Ottoman Fleet has come forward since the Al Rashidiya, when he travelled well before getting a bit tired in the last 100 yards. He is better at the weights with Valiant Prince this time, which should put him bang there.”

Saeed bin Suroor said: “Dubai Future ran well to finish second in the Al Rashidiya and this course and distance suits him. This is another tough race but he heads into it in good form.

“Desert Fire won nicely over this trip in last season’s Al Rashidiya but was disappointing in the Zabeel Mile. He came out of that race in good condition and I am hoping for a better performance this time.