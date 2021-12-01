Moore considers Christmas Hurdle bid for Goshen

Goshen could take on the likes of Epatante, Sceau Royal and last year’s winner Silver Streak in a potentially mouth-watering Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Winner of the Kingwell Hurdle last season, Goshen threw away any chance in the Champion Hurdle in March when hanging badly to his right, and was beaten 11 lengths by Buzz on his return to action in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot.

The five-year-old has been pleasing the Horsham trainer, who is mulling over the possibility of jumping back into Grade One company with the Stephen Packham-owned gelding.

The stands promise to be packed at Kempton Park on Boxing Day (Tony Harris/PA) (PA Archive)

Moore said: “He is in the Ascot Betfair Exchange Trophy, if that is viable. He might go there, or otherwise he will go for the Christmas Hurdle, providing the ground is soft.

“It is a case of wait and see. If he goes to Ascot he will have a lot of weight, but if it was soft ground there, that wouldn’t worry me. To see him at his best, he is very ground dependent.”

Porticello, who made an impressive British debut when giving 5lb and upwards to his rivals in the Listed Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby, is set to head north again for his second run.

As low as 16-1 with Paddy Power for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, a clash with the exciting Knight Salute, who landed the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham, could be on the cards.

Moore explained: “We are leaning towards the Grade Two Summit Hurdle at Doncaster with Porticello. He is in good form, and has been been working well.”

Meanwhile, Moore has pencilled in a trip to Cheltenham for Nassalam, who was a somewhat fortunate winner at Newbury on Friday.

He said: “Nassalam didn’t have a race at Newbury. He is very, very well.

“I’d still be wandering around the smaller places trying to find him an easier race than the one he had – and he’s gone and won a decent race!

“He does have a 10lb penalty now and he will either go for the Dipper or, if it was soft, he will go to Plumpton. There is a race for him the week after next or there is one just before Christmas.”