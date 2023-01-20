Moore eyeing Sidney Banks redemption for Givega

Gary Moore is backing Givega to bounce back from his disappointing run in the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle – and he could be given the opportunity to put things right in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon next month.

A winner in the pointing field for Colin Bowe in early 2021, the son of Authorized, who is out of a sister to the great six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega, had done nothing but create a deep impression in his early outings under Rules.

He recorded a runaway 13-length victory at Lingfield on debut and soon followed that up with an easy win at Fontwell on Boxing Day, which saw him sent off the 3-1 favourite when stepping up in both trip and class at Warwick.

However, he raced far too keenly in the hands of Jamie Moore in the two-mile-five-furlong Grade Two contest and was beating a retreat when pulled up before two out.

“He was far too keen, but I learnt quite a lot that day and there’s things we won’t be doing again,” said Moore.

“Jamie went the way he did because he felt the ground was fresher that side, but it lit the horse up too much and he overraced and you just don’t finish off then.

“We would just give him plenty of daylight in his races in future, he’s either got to be up the front or out the back, one or the other.”

The seven-year-old could now be given the opportunity to make amends in what is shaping up to be a competitive running of the Urban Logistics Reit Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon on February 9, with the Listed event also a possibility for well-regarded stablemate Authorised Speed.

“We’ll see how he is and see what the ground is like and he could go to the Sidney Banks,” continued Moore.

“The other horse who could also go for that is Authorised Speed. They both need soft ground though, which you don’t often get at Huntingdon.”