Moore set to raise Givega’s sights after Fontwell strike

Givega is set to step up in grade having enhanced his reputation at Fontwell on Boxing Day.

Winner of a Tralee point-to-point for Colin Bowe in May 2021, the son of Authorized was ultra-impressive when making his belated debut under rules at Lingfield in November, bolting up by 13 lengths.

Keen to get some more experience into the highly regarded six-year-old – who is out of a sister to the great six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega – Gary Moore sent his charge to one of his local tracks under a penalty over the festive period.

He came through the assignment with flying colours, making all and quickening well when briefly challenged two out to record a five-length success.

Now the Sussex-based handler is keen to test his exciting prospect in Graded company and is not against stepping up in trip with Givega on his next start.

“I was delighted,” said Moore. “He had to make all his own running and he had a little blip in the week before his run which kind of worried me, but he has still come through and won as he did, so I was highly delighted and he’s a very nice horse that I think quite highly of.

“I’m not sure where he could go next. The Tolworth might be an option, but that will probably come too soon and I will probably run the other horse in that (Authorised Speed). So I need to get my head into the programme book and see where there are some hurdle races.

He'll get two and a half and potentially get three, so he could step up in trip

“He does need soft ground – it wasn’t that soft at Fontwell, it was given as good to soft, but it was more good ground to be honest.

“It’ll have to be a step up in grade now as he has a double penalty, even though he needs some more experience really. But I think it will have to be a step up in grade.

“He’ll get two and a half (miles) and potentially get three, so he could step up in trip.”