Moore shines on Wigmore Street as jockey completes four-timer

Ryan Moore produced a last-to-first masterclass aboard Wigmore Street in the Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, Wigmore Street was a juvenile winner back in 2022 when handled by Simon and Ed Crisford, but had failed to figure in any of his three starts in Ireland so far.

The 22-1 chance again looked unlikely to make an impact as he was at the back of the field behind horses with a furlong to run.

However, when Moore switched to the stands rail to launch a late challenge, Wigmore Street fairly flew home to edge victory by a head and a nose in a thrilling finish with State Actor and Independent Expert.

O’Brien said: “It was the most incredible ride, he just dropped him on the line.

“Dylan (Browne McMonagle) felt after the last day in Tipperary that he didn’t enjoy making the running, so we said we’d cover him up today and see what happens.

“It was a great pot and he could either go into another handicap or go for a Listed race, it will be one or the other.

“We had hoped to go to Ascot but had a little setback before that. It’s nice to get a good pot with him.”

Moore was completing a four-timer having also triumphed with Dreamy and Ides Of March in the two juvenile Group Three contests earlier on the card, plus Acapulco Bay (2-11 favourite) who made all for victory in the Kara Quinn Memorial Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden.

Second on debut at the track earlier in the month, he made no mistake this time as he came home a length-and-three-quarters winner over fellow Aidan O’Brien-trained runner Genealogy.

“We’re very happy with him, he was very green in front,” said O’Brien.

“The last day he came from behind and Ryan said he never really picked the bridle up at all today. He felt that he was in second gear the whole time.

“It was new to him but he was very happy with him. He really didn’t go forward at all and was just waiting the whole time because he hadn’t been in front before.

“Obviously he’s going to be a horse that will take his time in a good race. We saw what he did the last day over seven when he came flashing home.

“The last day he travelled and quickened and today he didn’t go forward at all because all he was doing was looking, he was getting no lead. I’d say he’s quicker than he looked today.”

Moore suffered a rare reverse in the FBD Hotels And Resorts Faithlegg Hotel Nursery Handicap as 9-4 favourite Sweet Chariot had to settle for fifth place.

Victory went to the Johnny Murtagh-trained King Thistle (6-1), who was steered to a one-and-a-quarter-length victory by 10lb-claimer Patrick McGettigan.

The 16-year-old rider was securing his first success and said: “That was unbelievable, especially the fact that it came at the Curragh. It was only my fourth ride, as well.

“I was travelling so well that I had to pull out a bit earlier than I wanted to. The horse in front was coming back at me, so I had to pull out and send him for home.

“The feeling passing the line was even better than I ever dreamed it would be.”