Moore teams up with Boughey quartet as he kicks off British season

Ryan Moore returns to British action for the first time this year at Lingfield’s Winter Million fixture on Saturday, with four rides for trainer George Boughey.

The leading jockey has enjoyed a well-earned break since riding in Hong Kong last month and Boughey has given him an excellent chance to hit the ground running by providing him with a strong book of rides.

Moore makes his comeback in the opening BetUK’s Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap aboard Ehteyat, who carries a 5lb penalty for a comfortable victory at Southwell last Sunday.

The four-year-old is drawn widest of all in stall 10, but Boughey is nevertheless anticipating another bold showing.

He said: “The track probably isn’t to his liking as he’s a big, strong staying type and he’s drawn widest of all, so there’s a few things for Ryan to try to negate.

“But he seems to have come out of Southwell in good shape and the way he hits the line suggests he should stay the two miles pretty well.”

Boughey and Moore team up in the following talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap with Pocket The Packet, who has won five times from eight starts since October and gone up 40lb in the ratings as a result.

He is 13lb higher than when triumphing at Lingfield just over a week ago and Boughey admits the handicapper is bound to catch up with him sooner or later.

“I didn’t expect him to do what he did the other day. The race looked to fall apart a bit and he’s got a big hike for winning that,” Boughey added.

“He’s never been a horse that has really expressed himself as an 85-rated horse, but he’s three from three in handicaps at the track and we’ll give it another go.

“He’s a very ordinary work horse – he wouldn’t go past a 50 horse. He’s been a pleasant surprise.”

The Newmarket handler appears more confident about the chances of his final two runners on the card – Paris Lights and All The King’s Men.

Former Jessica Harrington inmate Paris Lights made a successful start for Boughey over the course and distance last month and enters the handicap arena off a mark of 80 in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap.

All The King’s Men, meanwhile, is a dual winner in France and makes his debut for the yard in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap.

Boughey said: “Paris Lights is good and we slightly hoped he’d do what he did on stable debut.

“He was gelded when he came to us and looked good the other day. He looks quite progressive, he’s drawn in the middle and I hope he should run a big race.

“He went up 5lb for his last run and he goes there off a nice mark, I think.

This is a nice starting point and his work on the all-weather surfaces at home has been good

“All The King’s Men was gelded on his arrival at the yard and his work has been good. He’s a half-brother to a Group One performer (Goken), so I think he’s a horse that should give a bold account of himself.

“He’s a horse that will hopefully stay a bit further in time, but this is a nice starting point and his work on the all-weather surfaces at home has been good, so we’re going there in pretty good shape.”