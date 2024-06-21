Moore weaves Albany magic aboard Fairy Godmother

Fairy Godmother overcame adversity to get favourite backers off to a flying start on day four of Royal Ascot, lunging late to secure victory in the Albany Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was a 15-8 shot off the back of a Group Three victory at Naas last month, but little went right for her during the six-furlong contest.

After initially being settled towards the rear, the daughter of Night Of Thunder began to pull fiercely for her head shortly after halfway and was soon stuck behind a wall of horses.

But it is testament to Fairy Godmother’s latent talent that after being switched across to the stands’ rail, she fairly motored home in the hands of Ryan Moore to get up and beat Simmering by three-quarters of a length. The winner’s front-running stablemate Heavens Gate was a neck further back in third.

“I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole,” said Moore.

“It’s incredible she was able to win from that position so it’s all credit to her. She’s a very good filly.

“Down at the start she looked different class, she suggested that before she ran, and when she won last time. Today, that was a big performance.”

Coral make Fairy Godmother their 6-1 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, while Paddy Power cut her odds to 5-1 from 12-1.

What she did there is incredible, and she’s only going to get better with every race

O’Brien said: “Ryan gave her an incredible ride. She’s an incredible filly, isn’t she?

“We thought she couldn’t get beat the first day, and couldn’t believe she got beat. Ryan said he was just going to teach her and educate her the next day, and take his time on her, and she did the same thing – he came from an impossible position and won well on the line (at Naas).

“What she did there (today) is incredible, and she’s only going to get better with every race, she’ll get stronger and will stay. She’s very exciting.

“Ryan said he thought she was going to be a Moyglare filly, so seven would be no problem for her this year. She’s obviously exceptional.

“Our other filly, Heavens Gate, ran a stormer. She’s a good filly and for Fairy Godmother to pick them up like that was incredible.”

Part-owner Michael Tabor added: “I saw her run last time and I said to Aidan at the time, when you see that turn of foot, which she obviously has, you know she’s a good animal.

“Today, she just showed how good she is and it makes the adrenaline really high. That’s what you look forward to. We have many horses, we’ve had some good horses and some fantastic horses and hopefully she’s in the category of a fantastic horse because they are the things you look forward to.”

Ollie Sangster was thrilled with the performance of runner-up Simmering.

He said: “I’m delighted. Naturally it’s tough to come so close. We were hopeful coming here, I’ve got a really good team at home and we were hopeful – she’d done really well from her debut to here, and that’s all you can do.

“She placed in a maiden first time out, so I appreciate the owners giving me a chance to put her in here – and she’s justified that, and we split Aidan’s two runners.

“Hopefully she can be a nice flag bearer for us this season.”