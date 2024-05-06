Mooresbridge magic from impressive White Birch

Last year’s Epsom Derby third White Birch made it two wins from two outings this term with a convincing victory in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.

John Murphy’s grey colt came from off the pace to shade Maxux in the Alleged Stakes here last month but took up a much handier position early on in this Group Two contest over the same trip of 10 furlongs.

With Elegant Man a non runner, Colin Keane asked the four-year-old to pick off pacesetter Greenland just after turning for home and the result never looked in doubt from that point onwards.

White Birch soon put daylight between him and the chasing pack and nothing came close to closing the gap, with 20-1 outsider Lord Massusus ultimately finishing three and three-quarter lengths back in second.

Greenland plugged on gamely for third place, but Village Voice and the well-backed Maxux disappointed in fourth and fifth respectively, despite both being better off at the weights from when close up behind White Birch last time.

The victor could now head back to Epsom and was cut to 12-1 from 20-1 for the Coronation Cup by both Betfair and Paddy Power.

George Murphy, assistant trainer to his father, said: “I’m very pleased with that, it was a very good performance.

“He travelled along nicely, they didn’t go much of a gallop, but it was by far his best performance. We couldn’t be happier with that.

“We’ll see how he comes out of that and talk to the owners to make a plan. He has the option of the Tattersalls Gold Cup and also the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

“He’s come on a nice bit from the last day and hopefully he can come on again.”