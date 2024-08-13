More to come yet from Nottingham winner, says Morris

Luke Morris got down to near his minimum weight to steer Almudena to victory in the feature Weatherbys Racing Bank Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham on Tuesday.

It should come as no surprise to see Sir Mark Prescott to the fore in a two-mile event and the 6-4 favourite followed up her recent Sandown success in good style at Colwick Park.

Positioned towards the rear in the early exchanges, Morris began to make smooth headway aboard the three-year-old as the field came up the home straight for the second time.

After surging to the lead a furlong from home, she stayed on resolutely to seal a two-length success in a manner that suggests there could be plenty more to come in future outings.

Morris said: “She’s turned into quite a nice, progressive staying filly and since we’ve started to ride her a bit colder and holding her up she’s really found her niche and as she’s stepped up in trip she has improved.

“She’s done that a bit better than the bare margin, so hopefully there is improvement to come, and her family is one who gets better with age and I would like to think she will continue to progress.

“She showed a great will to win there and I think a strongly-run two-miles will see her to better effect again.”

On getting down to 8st 3lb to take the ride, Morris added: “I’m generally quite busy and luckily I’m busy in the morning and in the afternoon so I generally keep myself quite fit and quite light.

“Obviously I had to shed a pound or two this morning, but it has all worked out well in the end.”

Kalahari Blue was sent off the well-backed 5-4 favourite for the Weatherbys Global Stallions App EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, but she had to give way to William Haggas’ First Instinct who showed a good attitude on her racecourse bow.

The daughter of Bated Breath was keen in the early stages under Tom Marquand, but the penny dropped when it mattered most as the 4-1 second favourite shaded a neck verdict.

“I think she’s still got a lot to learn, she’s a sweet filly and she was really good today,” said assistant trainer Maureen Haggas.

“I think she has a bit of growing to do and she’s a bit ‘bum-high’, but she’s a homebred and it’s just really nice when you breed one that they go and win first time.”

It is poised to be a big afternoon for the Haggas team on Thursday as their impressive Dante winner Economics returns to the track, but it was Pasha (7-2) – who finished behind the Deauville raider at Newbury – that governed proceedings in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s filly put her experience to good use in the hands of Billy Loughnane, making all for a comfortable two-and-a-quarter-length success.

Loughnane said: “The race went smoothly and I got out quick from a wide gate and tried to use her experience to dictate. She quickened up well and she wasn’t actually doing much in front.

“The form was all there and she has had a good break since Newbury. She finished behind four horses that are all rated in the 90s or the 100s at Newbury.”

The opening AJA Novice Flat Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap was won with ease by Ivan Furtado’s 4-1 joint-favourite Star Of St James, while Tim Easterby’s 14-1 shot Valentine Catcher was a head to the good in the Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap

The concluding weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap went the way of Paul Midgley’s 15-8 favourite Frank The Spark.