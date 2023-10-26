Moroder has Seamus Mullins dreaming of Aintree honours

Seamus Mullins has an eye on the big fences at Aintree for his Grimthorpe Chase winner Moroder.

The nine-year-old is a seven-time winner and ended last season on a high when very nearly landing a valuable staying handicap double.

A tough winner of the Grimthorpe at Doncaster in March, the gelding then contested the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and was beaten only by Christian Williams’ Kitty’s Light.

That performance, and subsequent handicap adjustments, have left the bay on a career-high mark of 140 coming into his seasonal debut in the Norman Court Stud Handicap Chase at Wincanton on Sunday.

Mullins expects the horse to come on for the run, which is likely to pave the way to the Becher Chase at Aintree in December and could in turn lead him back to Liverpool for the Grand National in spring.

“He’s very well, he’s had a good summer. He’s a horse who always needs the run because he’s a big, heavy horse so whatever he does on Sunday he will benefit from,” Mullins said.

“We have one eye on the Becher as his autumn target, he is in the race at Newbury (the Coral Gold Cup) and if he went really well on Sunday then we’d have a look at that.

“We’ve really an eye on Aintree in April, so we’ll plan his autumn campaign around the Becher Chase and see how he takes the National fences at Aintree.

“If he ran well there then we might consider the National, it’s early days and he’d have to improve with the new National structure as off of 140 he mightn’t even get in.

“He’ll have to improve again but then he’s entitled to.

“He went and won the Grimthorpe and then went to Sandown where he ran one hell of a race and was just unfortunately chinned by the Christian Williams horse.

“Hopefully he’ll have a clear run this year and we can have a full campaign with him. He’ll go and blow away the cobwebs at Wincanton and we’ll see from there.

“The most likely place he’d end up going would be Aintree for the Becher, then we’ll plan his campaign around that.”