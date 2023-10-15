Morrison expecting bold show from Bobby

Hughie Morrison’s One For Bobby is set for an outing on Qipco British Champions Day – but conditions will dictate if Stay Alert joins her stablemate in the line-up for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

The Berkshire track will be a fitting place for the four-year-old to end a successful season as it is the place her breeder Frank Dunne saddled the great Stanerra to register a Royal Ascot double in 1983.

She has won twice in four starts since joining Morrison ahead of the 2023 campaign and having secured Listed honours at Nottingham on her stable bow, she added a Group Three at Vichy in the summer.

One For Bobby was last seen finishing well held in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville but her handler is now prepared to give the daughter of Frankel another opportunity at Group One level.

“She didn’t run her race the other day at Deauville and had a sore foot,” said Morrison.

“If we got her back to form, she might surprise a few people. I think she will get the one-mile-four, whether she is over the top or not we will find out on the day.

“She has got a Group and Listed win and that was what we were asked to do. She won at Nottingham and then won in France.”

On the potential participation of Stay Alert, Morrison added: “She’s a possible, but you wouldn’t want too much more rain.”