Moss Gill primed for City Walls defence

Moss Gill is reported to be in tip-top condition ahead of his attempt to win the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York on Saturday.

The No Nay Never gelding took the Listed contest 12 months ago before going on to finish third to Battaash in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes back at York in August.

The five-year-old looked like he was coming back to his best when only beaten a neck by King’s Lynn in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on his latest start.

Moss Gill pleased his trainer Ed Bethell in a workout last week and the North Yorkshire handler is expecting a big run from his smart sprinter.

“He ran a good race behind King’s Lynn and I’d say that was pretty rock solid. He was unlucky twice at Ascot and I would think he should run a big race,” he said.

“There are a few higher-rated than him, including Winter Power and Dakota Gold. They will be tough to take on, but he galloped last week and went really well. I think he’s going there with a big chance – and he loves the course.

“Soft ground would be fine. I’m hoping it dries to good to soft, but not sure it will. I don’t think the ground will raise any issues.”

Fearby was an impressive winner at Sandown (PA Wire)

Bethell revealed he has given his exciting two-year-old Fearby an entry in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes at York next month.

The Havana Gold colt gave Bethell, who took over the licence from father James this season, a first Listed success when winning Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown last week.

“He was brilliant He’s come out of the race absolutely fine, but no firm plans,” he said.

“He’s been entered in the Gimcrack and I think the six furlongs there would be right up his street.”