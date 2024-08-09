Moss Tucker in good shape for defence of Curragh title

Moss Tucker will make the short journey from Osborne Lodge to defend the FBD Hotels And Resorts Heritage Hotel Phoenix Sprint Stakes crown he won 12 months ago at the Curragh.

Trained by Ken Condon, whose training base is situated less than two miles from the Kildare track, the six-year-old made all to secure the Group Three title by two and a quarter lengths before dropping back in trip to win the Flying Five Stakes at the same venue a month later.

A tilt at the Prix de l’Abbaye wrapped up his 2023 campaign, resulting in a midfield finish, before claiming Listed honours under a penalty at Naas in March.

Moss Tucker has not been seen since finishing seventh in the Greenlands Stakes in May and Condon is relishing his return this weekend with a busy autumn campaign lined up.

“He seems fine. He had an aborted trip to Goodwood, there was rain forecast that didn’t materialise,” Condon said.

“It’s (Curragh) a different track, just the layout, we had a bit of rain earlier in the week so I’m sure it will be great and with the autumn campaign in mind he hasn’t raced for quite some time. There’s a couple of big targets and you’d like to get a race under his belt.

“He’s been ready to go a couple of times and the ground has just dictated it. He’s in good shape, he does run well at the Curragh and has done in the past. I’m hoping he can put up a good performance.”

Connections of Electric Storm are anticipating another strong performance when she makes the trip across the Irish Sea.

The James Tate-trained filly, who won both starts as a three-year-old, has been productive since stepping up to black-type races this campaign, which began with a runner-up finish in the Lansdown Stakes at Bath in April.

She claimed her first success at Listed level in the Cecil Frail at Haydock in May, before being headed by Shouldvebeenaring in the closing stages of a Group Three at Deauville last month.

Ryan Moore was aboard the four-year-old for her narrow defeat last time out and the pair are reunited at the Curragh as she looks to stamp her mark in Group company.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to owner Saeed Manana, believes Electric Storm will only improve ahead of her sixth career start.

“She’s an improving filly and she got nabbed the last stride at Deauville last time, I thought she had won there. She ran a really great race,” Robinson said.

“That was Ryan’s first time on her and he will probably have learned a bit more about her going forward to this weekend.

“I don’t know how good she could end up being, but she’s very progressive and I like her a lot. She’s getting better and better every time and it should be perfect ground, I’m looking forward to watching her.”

Big-spending Wathnan Racing are hoping to build on their impressive week at Goodwood, with Archie Watson’s Shartash running in the six-furlong contest.

The four-year-old was five and a quarter lengths behind winner Khaadem in eighth on his Wathnan debut at Royal Ascot, but got much closer last time out when headed close to the line by Shouldvebeenaring and Electric Storm at Deauville in July.

“Shartash is obviously coming back in class a little bit,” Wathnan’s European racing adviser Richard Brown said.

“We would probably have preferred a bit more rain, but I don’t think it will be rattling and we’re happy for him to take his chance.”

Adrian Murray admitted Valiant Force is an unknown quantity after finishing down the field in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh last month.

“He’s been disappointing his last two runs and he will run if it’s quick ground. If it turns soft we might pull him out as he doesn’t enjoy soft ground,” Murray said.

“He’s very good at home, but it’s a bit of a fact-finding mission on Saturday. He’s showing us at home he’s as good as he’s ever been so we have to run him and see.”

British interest is rounded off with James Fanshawe’s Kind Of Blue, while Givemethebeatboys runs for Jessica Harrington and My Mate Alfie starts for Ger Lyons.

The Charles O’Brien-trained Big Gossey is eyeing successive triumphs at the Curragh, Jakajaro lines up for David Marmane and Dylan Browne McMonagle rides Ano Syra for John James Feane.

Torivega, trained by Sheila Lavery, Michael O’Callaghan’s Twilight Jet and the Patrick Foley-trained Tango Flare complete the 13-runner field.