Moss Tucker sprints to it at the Curragh

Moss Tucker led his rivals a merry dance in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

A Listed winner over the course and distance last season, Ken Condon’s charge was last seen finishing third in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes behind Tim Easterby’s flying grey Art Power.

He faced another strong British challenger in this six-furlong Group Three in the form of Commanche Falls, but was soon in front and could not be reeled in.

With Billy Lee in the saddle, Moss Tucker kicked clear inside the final furlong and had just over two lengths in hand over Go Athletico.

Commanche Falls was under pressure from an early stage and could only finish fourth.

“It’s great to have him, we need him. He has a great record at the Curragh and he was good today,” Condon said of the 8-1 winner.

“He just seemed to enjoy it, the ears were forward and Billy said he never felt like they were going to get him. He just lengthened and extended the whole way to the line.

“He didn’t have the likes of Art Power to contend with, I suppose. There was no obvious pacemaker and maybe it just suited him but you have to have the horse to respond to it and he did.

“The Prix de l’Abbaye has been sort of the plan all year. He ran well there last year and does handle those testing conditions. He might go straight there now, but if the ground is on the right side for him in the Flying Five he’ll go there.”