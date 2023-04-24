Moss Tucker surprises Tenebrism at Naas
Moss Tucker reversed recent form with Tenebrism to foil the odds-on favourite in the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas.
A Group One winner at two and three, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tenebrism looks set to be a big player in the all the top sprint contests this year and started off in winning form at Cork earlier this month.
Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker was back in fifth on that occasion, but proved really tough in front this time having looked like being swallowed up when Ryan Moore produced the 2-5 market leader for her effort.
A length and a half was the winning margin for the Billy Lee-ridden 9-2 chance.
Condon said: “On the face of it the last day was slightly disappointing, but Billy came back in and said put a line through that. He slightly missed the break and they went steady enough for two furlongs.
“That’s more his thing, a stiffer track. Ground seems to come the same to him but he’s a tough, honest relentless galloper. I’m very fond of horses like him.
“Donal and Geraldine (Spring) bred him and he’s given them so much enjoyment.”
He added: “He could look at races like the Greenlands and we could travel with him. We might go to Ascot and races like the Flying Five. He ran in the Abbaye last year and we might go there again.”
