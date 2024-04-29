Moss Tucker takes Woodlands win for Condon

Moss Tucker repeated his victory of last year in the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas.

Ken Condon’s charge lifted the Listed prize 12 months ago before going on to win the Group One Flying Five Stakes later in the campaign, with that success ensuring the six-year-old was conceding weight all round this time.

However, Moss Tucker (4-1) made light work of his burden, travelling well in the hands of Billy Lee before stamping his authority in the final furlong to see off 5-2 favourite Ocean Quest by two lengths with Go Athletico back in third.

Condon said: “That was a very good performance with 10st. He was very relaxed and Billy said he went through the race lovely. He said that’s as good as he’s felt on a seasonal return.

“We had a few little things that held us up earlier in the spring and a few weeks ago we were thinking this might come too early for him. The last 10 days or so he’s come to himself.

“He might go for the Greenlands and he’s entered for both sprints at Royal Ascot. He obviously won’t go there if it’s lightning fast ground, so the weather will decide.

“Later on there is the Flying Five and maybe Champions Day at Ascot.”

Ger Lyons is eyeing a possible tilt at Royal Ascot’s Queen Mary Stakes after Sparkling Sea made an eyecatching debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

There was plenty of hype around Aidan O’Brien’s Fairy Godmother ahead of the six-furlong affair and she was sent off as an odds-on favourite.

However, although the market leader showed plenty of promise in finishing second under Ryan Moore, she had no answer to the speed of 7-1 shot Sparkling Sea, who hit the front just over a furlong out and raced clear to win by two and a half lengths in the colours of Moyglare Stud.

“I’ve a lovely bunch of two-year-olds and I’d say the fillies are smart,” said Lyons.

“She was raw, all speed. She did what we thought she would do and let’s see how she comes out of it.

“There should be huge improvement, as we don’t take them away on grass and this is their first day out.

“She’s all speed and she will get quicker. At the minute, we would be thinking Queen Mary-type filly.”