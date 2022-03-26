Mother Earth makes winning return in Park Express Stakes

Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth was made to pull out all the stops to make a winning return in the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at the Curragh.

Last year’s 1000 Guineas winner, who also struck Group One gold the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, was sent off the 4-5 favourite back down in Group Three company.

She travelled strongly into the race for Ryan Moore and when she hit the front a furlong out it looked like she might go and put the race to bed.

However, Willie McCreery’s Insinuendo was a persistent challenger on the rail and did not go down without a fight, with Mother Earth eventually clinging on by three-quarters of a length.

“We’re delighted with her. We came here with a view to going for the Lockinge,” said O’Brien.

“They went steady early which was lovely for her first run and it’s beautiful ground.”

Raadobarg justified 9-2 favouritism on his first start for Johnny Murtagh in the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire.

The former Roger Varian inmate burst clear inside the final furlong under Ben Coen to beat Comfort Line by two lengths.

Raadobarg winning the Irish Lincolnshire (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s done it well. Two weeks ago if you said would I get him ready, I thought he mightn’t get there. He’s a big horse and takes his work really well,” said Murtagh.

“Ben said he travelled really nice through the race. He felt really good and quickened up well. It was only after his last piece of work that I was pretty confident he was nearly there.”

In the same Amo Racing silks 420,000 guineas purchase Malex (7-1) made a winning debut for Michael O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan said: “I thought it would be very difficult to beat Jim Bolger’s horse (Boundless Ocean) and he ran a very good race. It might entitle us to have a crack at the Guineas Trial in Leopardstown over a mile and we’ll see where we go from there. He’s a nice horse to have.”

Ocean Quest (white sleeves) bursts through late under Shane Foley (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ocean Quest showed a smart turn of foot to down some well-fancied rivals in the Alkumait Standing At Castlefield Stud With A 100,000 Euro Bonus Irish EBF Maiden.

Sent off an 11-2 chance, she was up against a Kingman filly out of Finsceal Beo trained by Jim Bolger, Finsceal Go Deo, and expensive purchase Midnight Toker for Ger Lyons – but Ocean Quest got going late to win by a head from Forceful Speed.

“She was never away once. Shane (Foley) said she was very professional, but I thought she was never going to get out and I had a slight panic!” said winning trainer Jessica Harrington.

“When you have a lot of two-year-olds it’s great to get one on the board early.

“We have 70 two-year-olds this year which is the most we have ever had.”

Laugh A Minute formed part of a quickfire double for Ad McGuinness (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

Just minutes after A Case Of You landed the valuable Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, his Ado McGuinness-trained stablemate Laugh A Minute claimed the DMG Media Handicap.

Assistant trainer Stephen Thorne said: “It’s been a great few minutes. Words can’t describe what it means it for the yard.

“Ado deserves a lot of credit and the whole team has worked hard for this day. Preparations for the whole team have gone well this week.”

Perfect Thunder (right) gets the better of Toy (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

Joseph O’Brien’s Perfect Thunder (5-2) held off odds-on favourite Toy in the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Fillies And Mares Maiden.

Second to Ballydoyle’s highly regarded West Coast when last seen, Declan McDonogh’s mount won by a cosy half a length.

Joseph O’Brien said: “It’s nice to get a good start to the season. She had good form last year and we thought she would run well.

“I’m delighted for the owner who had Thundering Nights, another filly by Night Of Thunder, and if this one progresses half as far as her we will be happy.

“I’d say it was a very competitive maiden and it’s great to get on the board. We’ll see how she comes out of this and I’d imagine she will step into a Stakes race next.”