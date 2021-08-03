Mother Earth strikes in Rothschild thriller

Mother Earth displayed her class once again to take the Group One Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

The filly started as the 19-10 favourite under Ryan Moore and travelled towards the rear of the group for much of the race before being guided through a gap in the field with just over two furlongs remaining.

Having taken up the lead, Mother Earth was challenged by a trio of rivals in the closing stages of the contest, with Sagamiyra, Speak Of The Devil and Rougir all closing.

Aidan O’Brien’s runner prevailed, crossing the line a head in front of Sagamiyra, with Speak Of The Devil a further short head behind and Rougir the same distance away in fourth.

“Ryan gave her a brilliant ride,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing

“She’s a very professional filly, she settles very well, relaxes and then quickens.

“She doesn’t do that much then gets to the front, she loves that distance.

“When she gets to the front, she waits a little bit, but that’s not a bad trait.

“I think we’ll probably stay at a mile, she’s professional at a mile and she likes the pace that the milers go.”

Aidan O’Brien was full of praise for Ryan Moore (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

A quick turnaround for the Prix Jacques le Marois on August 15 may be next on the agenda, another Group One contest run over a mile but this time with colts eligible to enter.

“I’d say that’s definitely a possibility because she is so professional, but we’ll see how she comes out of it and see what the lads want to do.

“All those races are open to her, she was in the Breeders’ Cup last year and she ran a big race and was finishing well that day.”