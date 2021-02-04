Mouheeb swoops late in UAE 2000 Guineas

Mouheeb provided jockey Ryan Curatolo with his first winner at Meydan in the UAE 2000 Guineas.

Just touched off in the trial by Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance, who is now heading to the big meeting in Saudi Arabia, Mouheeb got up close home to deny the brave front-runner Meshakel, formerly trained by Mark Johnston.

Mouheeb may also make the short trip to Saudi next – but should that race come too soon, he is likely to be a warm order in the UAE Derby.

French trainer Nicholas Bachalard, who won the UAE 1000 Guineas with Nashmiah in 2017, said the decision will rest with owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

“We didn’t think the pace would be that strong and (thought) that he would sit closer to the pace,” said Bachalard.

“Thankfully the horse ran Meshakel down at the right time, and I’m delighted. Hopefully he’s paid back some of the trust the owner has put in us.

“We have a few choices now, straight to the UAE Derby, or he still holds a nomination for the Saudi Derby – which is only 16 days away. It depends on what Sheikh Ahmed wants to do.

“I’m very pleased for Ryan – since he came to the stable, he’s been nothing but positive.”

It has not taken Saeed bin Suroor and Frankie Dettori long to slip back into the old routine of regularly winning races together since they resumed their partnership.

Riding Dubai Future in the Meydan Cup, the Italian came out well on top in a race dominated by Godolphin runners – with the first five sporting all blue.

Riding his fifth winner of the Carnival already, Dettori said: “Obviously he ran a good race last time (second). I wasn’t sure who to follow, so I gave myself plenty of options, got him on the outside.

“He was a true professional – he’s got a very good mind on him for a racehorse.”

Secret Ambition won the Group Three Firebreak Stakes at the third time of asking, having finished second in the last two renewals.

The eight-year-old pulled well clear close home under Tadhg O’Shea for Satish Seemar – but the race was marred by an injury to the favourite Matterhorn, who had been well fancied for the World Cup.

O’Shea said: “He’s danced every dance, but a lot of credit goes to Shane Ryan and his team who have done a lot of work with him.

“He probably would have won more races if he was more tractable away from the gate, but he tends to miss it a lot.

“Shane and his crew have done a lot of work with him, along with Satish and his team. It’s all coming together now.

“We might stretch out in trip, and if he doesn’t he’ll be rock solid in the Godolphin Mile.”

Dettori and Bin Suroor had to settle for the runner-up spot with Final Song in the Listed Dubai Sprint – but there was still another Godolphin winner on the card as William Buick prevailed by three lengths on Appleby’s Man Of Promise.

After the gelding’s second victory on his fourth career start, and first at Meydan, Buick said: “He’s a lovely, neat horse.

“He showed a little bit more speed than what I expected today.

“He travelled beautifully, and had a little look around in front, but it was a nice performance – and he can only go on from here.”