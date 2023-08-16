Moyglare mission a possibility for Porta Fortuna

Porta Fortuna could be set for a step up in trip for the Moyglare Stud Stakes following her second in the Phoenix Stakes.

Donnacha O’Brien’s youngster was unbeaten in her first three starts, landing a Curragh maiden before scooping Group Three honours at Naas and moving on to Royal Ascot, where she provided her handler with his first winner at the big meeting when finding the target under Frankie Dettori in the Albany Stakes.

Tasked with both taking on the colts and moving up to Group One company at the Curragh, she may have lost her unbeaten record, but her reputation remained unblemished having chased home impressive winner Bucanero Fuerte for the silver medal.

The daughter of Caravaggio is now set to return to competing against her own sex as connections contemplate a move up to seven furlongs for the Moyglare on September 10, with Newmarket’s Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (September 30) another Group One contest for which Porta Fortuna holds an entry.

“She ran really well and we were delighted with her,” said O’Brien.

“We’re still not 100 per cent sure, but there’s a good chance we will take a look at the Moyglare and we will train her towards that and see. She will have the option of the Cheveley Park after that also.

“I think she has plenty of speed, so I think six or seven furlongs won’t be a problem either way and she’s open to either.

“The winner looked a good horse and to go against the colts isn’t easy but she ran really well.”