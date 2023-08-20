20 August 2023

Mqse De Sevigne denies Via Sistina in Romanet thriller

20 August 2023

Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne pounced late to deny Via Sistina in a thrilling finish to the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet.

The daughter of Siyouni successfully dropped back to a mile to land the Prix Rothschild last month and thrived once again up in trip to secure back-to-back Deauville Group One victories.

Ridden cold in rear by Alexis Pouchin, the four-year-old had the majority of the field ahead of her as the runners turned for home.

And as most eyes were drawn to the stylish progress being made by George Boughey’s Via Sistina who hit the front with what appeared a winning run under Jamie Spencer, Mqse De Sevigne was matching every stride and got her head narrowly ahead when it mattered to score by the barest of margins.

