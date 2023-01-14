Mr Incredible advertises National credentials in defeat

Mr Incredible may have failed in his late quest to run down Iwilldoit in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick, but his pilot Brian Hayes believes it sets the seven-year-old up perfectly for a tilt at the Randox Grand National on April 15.

Willie Mullins’ raider was just under three lengths adrift of the winner at the line, but having been ridden with patience in the early salvos, was rattling home at a fair pace under the Irishman, keeping on and reducing the deficit with every stride.

Mr Incredible is owned by Paul Byrne, who was the owner of last year’s Grand National winner Noble Yeats before selling the Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old to Robert Waley-Cohen prior to Aintree.

And he could have another contender for the world’s most famous steeplechase on his hands with the son of Westerner available at 33-1 with both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Merseyside marathon.

“It was a cracking run,” said Hayes. “He really warmed up into it. He was a bit slow away and I took the time with him then as was the plan and I was pulling a roller coming down the hill.

“He finished really well. He just missed the second-last and got under the last a little bit, which slowed him down a little bit but the way he finished you would like to think he would be a good horse who will run well in the Grand National anyway.

“I would say the Grand National will be the number one target after that run.”

And the rider, who is a key cog in Mullins’ Closutton team, believes he would have passed the Sam Thomas-trained scorer if the race was run over an extra 50 yards.

I was hoping the line wasn't going to come any earlier and unfortunately it did, another 50 yards and he gets up

When asked if he thought he would catch Iwilldoit, he responded: “I thought so, I was hoping the line wasn’t going to come any earlier and unfortunately it did, another 50 yards and he gets up.”

Aintree could also be on the equation for Dan Skelton’s Ashtown Lad, despite only finishing second in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

A winner over the National fences in the Becher chase earlier this term, he cruised into contention in eyecatching fashion under the trainer’s brother Harry Skelton, but could not grind down Charlie Longsdon’s game Glimpse Of Gala when it mattered most.

“That was a really good run and we’re really happy to him,” said Skelton. “Fair play to the winner as she’s a really gritty horse and she picked up well, but ours isn’t a hurdler.

“I wanted to run him because he’s in good form at home and I didn’t want to then press hard in early February, so that will just keep him ticking over and I’m really happy with him.

“He didn’t quite stay from the back of the last, three miles in soft ground over hurdles is a long trip for any horse. You’re going to want to ask me Grand National questions and that’s my only concern with him – I still have a very unanswered question about that trip.

“He’ll go to Ascot next for the Swinley Chase and I think he’ll be a fair player. I think 145 has got you into the National every year so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile Longsdon was delighted that 5-1 favourite Guetapan Collonges proved he was capable of holding his own when fourth in the day’s feature.

Another summer on his back and he'll be a proper horse for all these slow-ground staying chases next year

The Chipping Norton-based handler described the race as a “sink or swim” moment for the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old and he thrilled his trainer in the manner he stayed on.

“I’m delighted with him, over the moon with him,” said Longsdon.

“He’s only run in five- and six-runner races all last season. He fell in a two-runner race at Sedgefield, he ran in a six-runner race here. Everyone cribbed his jumping, but he jumped beautifully and Richie McLernon said he got into some rhythm.

“He’s still really weak and Richie said he’s just too weak this year. But another summer on his back and he’ll be a proper horse for all these slow-ground staying chases next year.

“This was a sink or swim today and he definitely stood up to be counted.”