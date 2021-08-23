Mujtaba makes favourable impression on Chepstow debut

Mujtaba made a successful racecourse bow for William Haggas in the Download The Casumo App Novice Stakes at Chepstow

Unraced at two, the Dubawi gelding is out of the Group One-winning South African mare Majmu and he had little trouble in beating the 78-rated Rani Of Jhansi by four and a quarter lengths despite unsurprisingly showing signs of greenness.

Given his size and breeding, connections will be hoping he goes on to much better things in the coming months.

“I liked him in the spring but he had a training accident and had to go to Shadwell for the summer,” said Haggas of the 10-11 favourite.

“They gelded him and since he came back he’s been doing OK, I think he’ll improve quite a bit for that – it might have been a poor race, though.

“That’s the mare’s first winner and they’ve all started with me. The first one wasn’t very good, they are always so big, they’re enormous. I’ve got a Frankel, too, who is enormous and hasn’t come into training yet.

This one is quite a nice horse I think, hopefully we'll keep him next year and he'll do well

“We’ll stay at a mile next time and I think Jim (Crowley) felt 10 furlongs will be fine in time.”

Russco (right) won again at Chepstow (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Crowley went on to double up on Donald McCain’s rapidly-improving sprinter Russco (11-4 favourite) in the Casumo Proud To Support British Racing Handicap.

His winning run began at Wolverhampton in June off a mark of 59 under the trainer’s 5lb-claiming daughter Ella.

Russco enjoyed further success off marks of 63 and 70 and he won again here, this time off 73 and minus McCain’s claim.

Joanna Mason had a winner at Sandown on Sunday and was successful again on Archie Watson’s Miquelon (15-2) in the Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Apprentice Handicap.