Mullins and Elliott holding strong hand in top-class Naas feature

Ile Atlantique appears the first string of five runners for Willie Mullins as the champion trainer goes in search of a record-extending ninth victory in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

It is 19 years since the Closutton handler first landed the now Grade One contest with Homer Wells and he has since added to his tally with the likes of Mikael D’haguenet (2009), Gagewell Flyer (2011), Bellshill (2016) and Champ Kiely (2023).

Ile Atlantique, the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend in this year’s renewal, bolted up by 19 lengths on his hurdling debut at Gowran Park – but does have ground to make up on the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox, who beat him by three-quarters of a length in a Fairyhouse bumper last spring.

Mullins said: “Paul has picked Ile Atlantique, who must have impressed him the most of our five entries, but all five horses appear in good form at the moment and have been working well over the Christmas period waiting for this race.”

Record-breaking amateur Patrick Mullins is aboard Chapeau De Soleil, who he steered to a comprehensive success at Clonmel on his first start over hurdles.

The Mullins quintet is completed by Annie Power’s unbeaten son Mystical Power (Mark Walsh), Lecky Watson (Danny Mullins) and Readin Tommy Wrong (Daryl Jacob).

“They are each owned by five different owners and they have all shown ability to be good enough to tackle what I think will be one of the best Graded novice races run over the Christmas period in Ireland or England,” the trainer added.

“The five horses have all shown that they have speed and stamina, which will be required for a contest of this nature, and how they run in this race is sure to be a great pointer to the season ahead.”

Firefox is the likely favourite for Elliott, who has previously landed this top-level prize with Death Duty (2017), Battleoverdoyen (2019), Envoi Allen (2020) and Ginto (2022).

Since proving too strong for Ile Atlantique, Firefox has registered a third bumper win at Down Royal and claimed another notable scalp on his hurdling bow at Fairyhouse in the Mullins-trained Ballyburn.

The master of Cullentra has a second string to his bow in the form of Croke Park, who arguably sets the standard on hurdling form, having landed the Grade Three Monksfield at Navan last time out.

“There’s eight good horses in it, we’re looking forward to both of our horses and we hope they’ll run well,” said Elliott.

“Firefox was good the last day and I don’t think stepping up in trip will be a problem to him.

“Croke Park is a good horse as well and hasn’t done much wrong.”

The only runner not trained by Mullins or Elliott is Henry de Bromhead’s An Tobar, who steps up in trip after finishing third in the Grade One Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

De Bromhead’s race planner Robbie Power said: “He ran very well in the Royal Bond on what was only his second ever start over hurdles. With that experience and the step up to two and a half miles, this looked a good race to go for.

“The Fairyhouse race looked a strong Grade One, as the winner, Farren Glory, looked like he was going to win another Grade One at Aintree over Christmas (before falling) and the runner-up, King Of Kingsfield, was very impressive winning at Leopardstown over Christmas, so it is strong form.”