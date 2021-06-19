Mullins and Moore again the perfect combination at Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore teamed up with Willie Mullins to win the Queen Alexandra Stakes yet again – this time with Stratum.

Following on from the victories of Simenon in 2012 and Pique Sous in 2014, Ireland’s champion National Hunt trainer yet again called upon the services of Moore and he delivered on the 4-1 shot.

Stratum had been placed in the 2018 Ascot Stakes as well as winning the 2019 Cesarewitch, and looked well suited by the conditions of the race.

Stratum still looked to have a fair bit of ground to make up when Richard Hughes’ Calling The Wind hit the front, seemingly travelling best.

However, once Moore gets down into the drive position there are few – if any – who do it better, and Stratum came with a run from which he was not to be denied.

He ended up pulling three and a quarter lengths clear and was a ready winner in the end. The Grand Visir was third, while the pace-setting Stag Horn was fourth.

Mullins said: “It’s just a huge advantage having Ryan riding horses for you and I’m delighted.

“I thought Paul Roche had the horse looking in superb order and he subsequently told me he won the best turned out. I’ve never seen the horse look as well and he ran liked he looked.

“Even though the ground wouldn’t have suited him he probably handled it better than most horses.”