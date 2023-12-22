Mullins contemplating tactics switch for Galopin Des Champs

Willie Mullins is considering a change of tactics for Galopin Des Champs when he clashes again with Fastorslow in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28.

The current Cheltenham Gold Cup champion has been beaten by Martin Brassil’s star on each of their last two meetings, in the Punchestown Gold Cup back in April and last month’s John Durkan Chase.

Galopin Des Champs finished a length-and-three-quarters back in third in their most recent contest, which was the seasonal reappearance for both runners – and Mullins is eager for a rematch.

“They moved the John Durkan back and our fella disappointed a little bit there,” he told Leopardstown Racecourse. “I’m not sure we got the right tactics that day and we might change things around a bit for this race.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing what he can do. I’m quite happy with him at home.

“Three miles will suit him and it will suit the opposition. These horses want a trip, we’ll learn a little bit more about him there, I think.”

On the opening afternoon of the four-day meeting, Mullins will be expecting Facile Vega to continue his education over fences with a win in the Racing Post Novice Chase, with the six-year-old forecast to go off odds-on.

Mullins said: “Facile Vega was impressive (on his chasing debut) and the horse who fell in the race (Sa Fureur) when he was going to be placed came out and won the other day.

“The races are getting better all the time. He likes Leopardstown, he’s won there a couple of times, so it’s horses for courses, I hope.

“He’s got a wonderful, big stride, great scope for jumping and, a bit like his mother Quevega, a lot of natural talent. Hopefully, it brings him the whole way.”

It would appear Mullins is giving strong consideration to running both State Man and Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle on December 29, although connections of the latter are considering the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

State Man won the Morgiana easily on his return and Mullins said: “He did what he had to do and did it well. I’m looking forward to getting him out again.

“It’s a track that he likes as well and I’m very pleased with him.

“Impaire Et Passe disappointed me a little in Fairyhouse (in the Hatton’s Grace), but I just think I had the wrong tactics with him and he’s another one that we might have to sharpen our tactics with, it might improve him.

“We’re coming back to two miles here rather than the two and a half in Fairyhouse.”