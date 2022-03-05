Mullins eyeing Grade One targets for Flyingbolt hero Gentleman De Mee

Gentleman De Mee cruised to a facile all-the-way win in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

The six-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, had no trouble landing the odds in the Grade Three contest over two miles.

Having got off the mark over fences at the third attempt at Thurles last month, the 1-5 favourite brushed aside the opposition with consummate ease in the hands of Mark Walsh.

Gentleman De Mee soon built up a big lead and though Grange Walk and Streets Of Doyen tried to bridge the gap, the odds-on shot pulled away again to beat the former by 16 lengths.

It was a double for Mullins following the victory of Belle Metal, ridden by Paul Townend, in the Racing Again March 12th Mares Maiden Hurdle.

“He did that grand. He’s settling better, jumping better and settling into his game,” said Mullins.

“It might be hard to find another opportunity for him. He could perhaps go up to Grade One level over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse.

“If I can’t find a suitable two-mile race, we might take a chance and step him up in trip there. Otherwise there is the Grade One over two miles at Punchestown.

“He likes to get on with the job but Mark just thought he settled a fair bit better today, after the first two fences he said he was grand. He jumps them brave.”

Gavin Cromwell enjoyed a treble on the card kickstarted by the Luke Dempsey-ridden Vera Verto (evens favourite) in the first division of the Race Displays Maiden Hurdle.

Cromwell and Dempsey combined again with Global Export (4-6 favourite) in the second division, while Keith Donoghue steered Silvertown (10-1) to success for the trainer in the P.S. Supplies Doors & Floors Handicap Hurdle.