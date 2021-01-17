Mullins hoping Townend will be back in the saddle at the weekend
Willie Mullins hopes his stable jockey Paul Townend will be fit for action again by the weekend after having to sit out Sunday’s meeting at Punchestown.
Townend also misses Punchestown on Monday and Tuesday’s card at Clonmel.
He sat out the ride on Asterion Forlonge – who departed at the first in the Grade Three Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase won by Envoi Allen – as he was feeling the effects of a last-flight fall from Youmdor at Fairyhouse 24 hours earlier.
After Mullins had completed a double in his absence at Punchestown, he said: “Paul was sore after his fall yesterday, and I said to him this morning that I’d prefer he’d rest rather than come here today – especially with the first two races being graded ones.
“There are important races coming up, and I’m hoping he’ll be back next weekend. I didn’t put him on anything tomorrow or Tuesday.”
There is then a three-day break before the jumps calendar resumes in Ireland, initially at Navan and then with a Sunday card at Thurles, which hosts two Grade Two chases.