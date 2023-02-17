Mullins looking to Sharjah to seize Red Mills opportunity

Patrick Mullins is confident Sharjah can make the most of having his sights lowered in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The record-breaking amateur has guided the veteran to six of his nine victories over hurdles, a haul which includes a Galway Hurdle, two Morgiana Hurdles and four wins in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

But having proved no match for the younger legs of his Champion Hurdle-bound stablemate State Man in either of the latter two contests this season, Sharjah makes a rare appearance outside Grade One company in this weekend’s two-mile Grade Three.

“We skipped the Dublin Racing Festival as he doesn’t seem to run well there, so this seems like a good opportunity for him,” said Mullins, who is assistant to his father, Willie.

“This is his first time to run below Grade One level over hurdles since 2018 so he should enjoy the drop in class. Obviously, he’s got all the penalties and I’d like to think he should be very hard to beat.

“I think the ground will really suit him. Normally we wouldn’t go to Gowran with him at this time of year as it’s usually soft ground, but it’s dry so that will suit.

“Hopefully he can do the business and win a race as prestigious as the Red Mills Trial Hurdle. It’s a big local race for us and I’m delighted to be riding in it.”

Sharjah’s rivals include Gordon Elliott’s pair of Fil Dor and Doctor Bravo, plus Padraig Butler’s course-and-distance winner Da Capo Glory.

The Mullins team appear to hold all the aces in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase, with champion trainer Willie saddling Haut En Couleurs, Capodanno and Janidil.

Haut En Couleurs is the hot favourite, having looked the likely winner of the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles last month when tipping up the final fence.

“It’ll be a good trial for Cheltenham. They’re sort of Ryanair horses so it’ll be interesting to see how they go in the Red Mills Chase,” Willie Mullins said earlier this week.

“It’s a great opportunity for them with Allaho out and will answer a lot of questions for us.”

He's a brilliant horse to have and has been a superstar for the yard

Capodanno and Janidil are two of three runners for leading owner JP McManus along with Joseph O’Brien’s stable stalwart Darasso, who won the Red Mills Trial Hurdle on this card four years ago.

O’Brien said: “He’s a brilliant horse to have and has been a superstar for the yard.

“It looks a good race, but hopefully he can collect some more prize money.”