Mullins rates Incredible’s National chance

Willie Mullins has his usual strong hand in the Randox Grand National but seems sweet on the chances of Mr Incredible following his good run at Warwick recently.

Having just his second start since leaving Henry de Bromhead, Mr Incredible finished second to Iwilldoit in the Classic Chase – a race which has been a good pointer to Aintree in the past.

Mullins has several others with leading claims, including Grade One-winning novices Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil, with Thyestes winner Carefully Selected another to consider.

Running through his entries, Mullins said: “Burrows Saint (10st 12lb) jumps well around the National, finished fourth in 2021. He’s had a little bit of time off with a few training problems and he comes back for his first run in the Bobbyjo this week. That’s usually a good pointer for the National. If he runs well there he could have a good crack at the National.

“Capodanno (11st 5lb) is very interesting. He won a three-mile Grade One novice at the end of last season, I think he stays the trip. At the moment I think we’re going for the Gold Cup.

“Carefully Selected (11st 1lb) won the Thyestes and the Thyestes, at our local track at Gowran Park, is always a great guide to the Grand National so I’ve no problem with him staying the trip and I’ve no problem with him jump around. He’s a good each-way, I think, for the National.

“Franco De Port (11st 3lb) is another who loves a trip and loves jumping. He was third in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris and that sort of form would give him a chance in a National.

“Gaillard Du Mesnil (11st) is a novice in name, (but) he’s a second-season novice.

“He eventually broke his maiden at Christmas, winning a three-mile Grade One novice at Leopardstown and that’s good form.

“He jumps and stays and will probably go to Cheltenham first and, all being well, have a good crack at the National after that.

“Mr Incredible (10st 4lb) is a nice horse and that run at Warwick puts him right in there – I think he has a nice weight for the National too.

“Recite A Prayer (10st 1lb) ran around Aintree and is usually a very good jumper. He’s a horse that lots of lads will putting their hands up to ride.

“You have Grade One form with Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil, but I think Mr Incredible is a nice horse and his run in Warwick puts him right there.”