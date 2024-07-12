Murder suspect arrested as support continues for Hunt family

The man suspected of the crossbow murders of three members of racing commentator John Hunt’s family has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Hunt’s wife Carol and daughters Hannah and Louise were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening.

A minute’s silence was held ahead of the first race of Newmarket’s July Festival on Thursday as Hunt’s media colleagues and friends joined members of the weighing room in the paddock to pay their respects.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder on Thursday evening and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Clifford was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon after police appealed to find him.

Gina Bryce, a colleague of John Hunt’s on Sky Sports Racing, opened the channel’s raceday coverage on Friday with an emotional statement.

The horror experienced by this kind and loving family, and the grief that John and his daughter Amy will now carry with them, is unfathomable

She said: “We start today’s programme by expressing our deepest sympathy and condolences to our much loved and hugely respected colleague and friend, John Hunt.

“The act of savagery that has robbed his beloved wife Carol and cherished daughters Hannah and Louise of their lives is something we will never be able to comprehend or come to terms with.

“The horror experienced by this kind and loving family, and the grief that John and his daughter Amy will now carry with them, is unfathomable.

“John is a friend, a mentor and a role model to me, and I speak for myself and everyone at Sky Sports Racing and At The Races in saying John, we’re here for you now and always. You’re in our hearts and our thoughts. Rest in peace Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.”