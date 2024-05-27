Murphy backs Satire’s class but admits stamina question

Oisin Murphy believes Secret Satire has enough quality to get involved at the finish of Friday’s Betfred Oaks, if her stamina lasts out at Epsom.

The Andrew Balding-trained filly was a surprise winner of the Musidora Stakes at York, often a key trial for the Oaks.

While she is by the sprinter Advertise, she does have siblings who have stayed further than the Oaks distance of a mile and a half and Murphy is of the opinion she is worthy of her place in the field.

“In the Oaks I ride Secret Satire, who deserves her place after she won a trial, the Musidora at York,” he said.

“Her stamina is going to be exposed on the day – if she can stay a mile and a half, which she gives herself every chance of getting as she is easy to ride, she has a lot of quality as well.

“I think the way she finished at York, she has a chance of staying and that’s all you can ask for – often when you are sure they are going to stay, they probably lack the gears for a race like this.”

Murphy also teams up with Balding 24 hours later with Bellum Justum in the Betfred Derby.

He was a trial winner over the Derby course and the form received a huge boost at the weekend when Aidan O’Brien’s Chief Little Rock, third at Epsom, bolted up in the Gallinule Stakes.

“Bellum Justum won the trial at Epsom over a mile and a quarter. He’s a beautiful horse with a lot of quality,” said Murphy.

“We don’t know how good he is, but we’ll find out on Derby day. Andrew has had horses placed in the Derby and won an Oaks with Casual Look, so it would be a dream if we can take gold on Derby day.”