Murphy eyeing Irish Derby date for White Birch

White Birch will take on Auguste Rodin in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, with trainer John Murphy insisting “there’s no hiding now”.

The grey son of Ulysses had advertised his Classic credentials when he flew down the York straight to get within half a length of The Foxes in the Dante after previously landing the Ballysax Stakes.

Though having plenty left to do at the halfway stage under Colin Keane on his first try over a mile and a half in the Betfred Derby, he stayed on well again to finish just over five lengths behind the impressive winner at Epsom on Saturday.

Murphy is now anticipating a rematch with Aidan O’Brien’s winner on July 2, for which White Birch is the 8-1 joint-third favourite with Paddy Power, with Auguste Rodin the 4-6 favourite.

“It was a relief. We were absolutely delighted. He came home safe and sound, not a bother on him,” said Murphy.

“We’re happy out, very happy.

“He is on the cards for the Irish Derby – that’s Plan A. He’s come back 100 per cent and all is good.

We have to take on the winner now. There's no hiding now – you have got to do it. Hopefully one of these good races will go his way. You never know.

“He’s progressive. Every run seems to be better, so we hope that curve continues. He’s in very good shape.

“The first plan is the Irish Derby and he will have loads of other entries in the meantime, but we will just play it by the horse.

“We have to take on the winner now. There’s no hiding now – you have got to do it. Hopefully one of these good races will go his way. You never know.”