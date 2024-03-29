Murphy hoping Coltrane can play leading Meydan role

Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Coltrane bids for a big-race victory on the international stage in a Dubai Gold Cup stacked with staying talent at Meydan on Saturday.

Owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti, the Andrew Balding-trained seven-year-old has been an ever-present in the top marathon events over the past few seasons and was consistent as ever last term.

Winner of the Sagaro Stakes in May, he returned to Ascot to go down by less than a length at the Royal meeting, but turned the tables on Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami when landing the Lonsdale Cup at York in the summer.

Although not at his best in the closing stages of 2023, he is primed for action in the Middle East, with his big-race pilot Oisin Murphy full of respect for the opposition which features plenty of well-known names.

He said: “Coltrane has travelled to Dubai really well and Maddy O’Meara (Balding’s assistant) has been cantering him every day.

“It’s a really hot contest and there’s Trawlerman, Siskany, Eldar Eldarov, Giavellotto, Tower Of London and that’s with probably leaving some out – it’s a really competitive race.

“It’s a really competitive renewal of the race, but he’s beaten many of them before.”

The likely favourite is Aidan O’Brien’s Red Sea Handicap winner Tower Of London, who will bid to supplement his Saudi success over Ian Williams’ Enemy.

O’Brien said: “We were delighted with what he did in Saudi Arabia.

“We felt he was only just ready to start so for him to do that was very encouraging.

“We are stepping him up in class for the Dubai Gold Cup and we think he can come forward from his win last month. He handles fast ground, he’s pacey, he quickens and stays well. That type of horse can do very well around the world.”

Other runners familiar to a UK and Irish audience include Champions Day scorer Trawlerman and Roger Varian’s dual St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov.

Of the Godolphin-owned Trawlerman, joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: “He came here last year and was in Riyadh before when things didn’t quite go to plan, but his form improved through the year and of course won on Champions Day at the backend.

“He’s been training well through the winter and he seems to be going the right way.”

Charlie Appleby’s Siskany, runner-up to O’Brien’s Broome in last year’s renewal, is another major contender for the Godolphin team, having already won twice at this year’s Dubai Carnival.

“Siskany does what it says on the tin really, he’s a very consistent horse who loves the flat tracks, he’s two from two for the winter and goes there in great order,” said Appleby.

“We’re putting the cheek pieces back on, just because we’re stepping up into tougher company. I feel this year’s renewal of the Gold Cup is one of the strongest we’ve seen for a few years.

“Turning in I thought we might have just nicked it in this race last year, but he probably just got outstayed. Two miles is his maximum trip and unfortunately we just came out second best.”