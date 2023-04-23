Murphy pencilled in for Polly Pott Guineas ride

Oisin Murphy looks set to partner Polly Pott in his bid for a first Qipco 1000 Guineas victory after putting the filly through her paces in a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Sunday morning.

The three-year-old was trained by Harry Dunlop last year and saw her stock rise drastically from the beginning to the end of her juvenile season.

In July she began a steep upward climb that saw her land four successive races, culminating in a Group Two victory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The daughter of Muhaarar was then fourth in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, finishing the campaign on a mark of 106 having been given an opening rating of 68.

Dunlop ceased training at the end of the season and Polly Pott’s owners, the Megsons, transferred her to the stable of Ben Pauling to continue her career.

Pauling has been preparing her for a tilt at the 1000 Guineas and has three-times champion jockey Murphy pencilled in to take the ride in the first fillies’ Classic of the season.

“She had a racecourse gallop at Kempton a fortnight ago and that all went rather well,” the trainer said.

“Then she went to Newbury this morning and worked over seven (furlongs) with Oisin on, all went to plan and she seems on track and in good order for a fortnight away.

“She left Harry’s and then wintered with Georgie Nicholls, then she came to me at the beginning of January.

“She’s been very straightforward to train, she’s a lovely little filly who enjoys her job and seems to have strengthened up over the winter. She looks great and is in a good position to take her place in the Guineas.

“Harry is very much still part of the team, he did a fabulous job with her last year and it’s important that he’s credited with the success that she’s had.”

Of riding plans, Pauling added: “At the moment he’s (Oisin) very much planning on riding, so it’s great to have him on board. He seems to really like her and was pleased with the work she’s done.”

The Guineas may be the initial target for the filly, but there is a long season beyond and hopefully plenty for connections to look forward to.

Pauling said: “We truly think she might possibly be more suited to the Oaks and there are various options. There’s no two ways about it, we’re well aware that we’re shooting for the stars but some of her form from last year was very good.

“There are plenty of others in behind her in the May Hill that are in the Guineas, we go there with our heads held high and look forward to seeing how she can perform.”