Murphy quick off the mark on Leicester return

Oisin Murphy made a triumphant return from his spell on the sidelines when guiding Ed Dunlop’s No Surrender to victory at Leicester.

Murphy was last seen in the saddle when partnering Chaldean at Deauville on July 9, with the rider subsequently serving an eight-day suspension for a whip offence at Royal Ascot – a ban which saw him miss out on Shaquille’s July Cup success at Newmarket last week.

The three-times champion jockey was out of luck in a photo in the opener, but was not for passing aboard the appropriately named No Surrender, who was sent off at 6-1 in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds EBF Novice Stakes.

Having sent his mount straight to the front, the son of Gleneagles had plenty in reserve to hold off the odds-on favourite Spectacular Style for three-quarter-length success.

“I was second in the first, beaten a head and I was delighted Ed Dunlop entrusted me with this guy,” said Murphy.

“He was very straightforward and enjoyed the trip and improved from his first start.”

Explaining the ride, Murphy added: “I wanted to get out from stall one, I didn’t want to be trapped down the rail going steady, so I got him out and he enjoyed himself out in front.

“I had a horse that pricked his ears and filled himself up. I got going early enough, but he was always looking round and saving energy.

“Hopefully he will improve and you would like him as a type. He was beaten a long way on debut, but he was very raw and he’s clearly took a big step forward.”

Rossa Ryan was one of the main beneficiaries of Murphy’s absence, coming in for the spare ride aboard Shaquille to record his first Group One and having notched a double at Catterick on Wednesday, he was again amongst the winners with a treble.

He was immediately on the scoreboard in the opening William Hill Epic Value Nursery Handicap aboard Mick Appleby’s recent Beverley winner Eminny (2-1 favourite), before again linking up with the local handler to take the William Hill Epic Boost Classified Stakes with Boarhunt (6-1).

The treble was secured later in the afternoon when he steered Alan King’s Mount Olympus (11-2 joint-favourite) to a clear two-and-a-quarter-length success in the William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap.

Ryan said: “Obviously with this, the win on Saturday and the double yesterday, it’s turned out to be a good week so far and if we could pick up a couple more towards the end of the week and the weekend, that would be great.

“The Group One winner has helped me a lot, but I’ve also had winners on horses I’ve been riding all year and they have just popped up at the right time. The timing has just been right.

“It’s been great, I’ve developed a great partnership with Mick (Appleby), Alan (King) and lot of others and hopefully it can keep going.”

John Butler’s consistent Measured Moments (9-2) bettered her third-placed effort here earlier this month to claim the William Hill Pick Your Places Fillies’ Handicap, while there was also a treble for Appleby with the Oakham handler winning the concluding William Hill In Play Racing Handicap with Twilight Jazz (7-1).

Appleby was in Cornwall celebrating his secretary’s 60th birthday, but said of the three-timer: “It was good to get the treble there at our local track.

“The two-year-old Eminny I think is a really nice horse. Hopefully she will keep on improving.

“Rossa gave his two great rides and it’s been a good day. Unfortunately I wasn’t there.”