Murray delighted to be California dreaming with Amo pair

It will be a dream come true for Adrian Murray when he gives William Buick the leg-up aboard Royal Ascot hero Valiant Force at the Breeders’ Cup.

The youngster became the first winner at the Royal meeting for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing operation when landing a shock 150-1 victory in the Norfolk Stakes earlier in the summer, and has already earnt a special place in both his trainer and owner’s affections.

Although well held in the Prix Morny last time, the speedy son of Malibu Moon will now attempt to add further riches when he drops back in trip for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

“It’s a dream now come true and I’m delighted with the horse,” said Murray.

“He will have his conditions. He wants fast ground and hopefully he will put up a good show – he’s in good form, he’s very well in himself.

“There’s a lot of things that can go wrong, but we’re excited about him anyway and it’s great to be going over with a nice horse.

“It looks like William Buick is going to take the ride.”

Murray will also saddle Valiant Force’s stablemate Cuban Thunder during the opening night of Breeders’ Cup action in California.

I never dreamt I would be there as a trainer, we've had just an unbelievable year

The son of Profitable has been highly tried since winning impressively at York earlier in the season and was last seen finishing third in Listed company on the all-weather at Dundalk.

He will now encounter dirt for the first time as he lines up over an extended mile in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

“It will be a new adventure for him and hopefully he will do himself good,” added Murray.

“If he ran to his best, you would be hoping he could run into a place or hopefully even better. He’s entitled to go over.”

For Murray – who as well as enjoying Royal Ascot success in the summer, has also tasted Group One glory thanks to the exploits of Bucanero Fuerte – it will be the fulfilment of a lifetime ambition when he crosses the Atlantic for the end-of-season meeting for the first time since 2001, and the first time in a professional capacity.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I was at the Breeders’ Cup once way back at Belmont the year Galileo ran and I was only there as a spectator,” said Murray.

“I never dreamt I would be there as a trainer, we’ve had just an unbelievable year and it’s just got better and better.

“It’s brilliant and I can’t wait for it to happen. Hopefully it will be good weather over there and we can get a bit of sun on our backs.”