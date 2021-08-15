Murtagh planning dual challenge for Ebor prize

Johnny Murtagh plans to have two runners in the Ebor (PA Wire) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:52pm, Sun 15 Aug 2021
Johnny Murtagh expects to be doubly represented in the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday through Mirann and Sonnyboyliston.

Murtagh, who has enjoyed winners at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood already this season, won the Ebor in 2014 with Mutual Regard but never won the race as a jockey.

Mirann, fourth in the Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot, is owned by the OTI Racing Syndicate based in Australia and is likely to head there after York.

Sonnyboyliston won a Listed race at Limerick on his penultimate outing before having a sighter over the Ebor course and distance behind Hukum in the Silver Cup.

Louis Steward and the Johnny Murtagh-trained Mutual Regard winning the Ebor in 2014 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) (PA Archive)

“Both horses are going, and are training very well. We’ve been thinking about the race for a while,” said Murtagh.

“Mirann will hopefully be heading on to Melbourne after that.

“Sonnyboyliston is also entered in the Melbourne Cup, but we are not sure what his plan is after the Ebor.

“Both horses are ready for the Ebor.”

