Mutasarref charts winning path in Navigation Stakes

Mutasarref struck for the fourth time this season in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Navigation Stakes at Cork.

Ger Lyons’ six-year-old has now won 10 of his 22 career starts and was sent off the 5-4 favourite for this Listed event on the back of a fine effort in defeat behind Diego Velazquez in the Solonaway Stakes recently.

Having raced kindly for jockey Colin Keane, he made smooth headway to take the lead a furlong out before keeping on resolutely to hold off Aidan O’Brien’s Dublin by a length.

Lyons said: “It was straightforward and with having Colin on your side, you know you’re in safe hands. He kept it simple, took a lead and put his head in front when he needed to, that’s what he has been doing all his career on that horse.

“He is a legend of a horse and fellas are up at the sales in Goffs this week spending millions, so what would they give to find one of him?

“Hopefully he isn’t finished for the year but it depends on the ground as he doesn’t want heavy.”

Mutasarref’s victory gave his owner Eleanora Kennedy another winner to enjoy in a profitable 2024 season before she returns to America.

Lyons added: “This is Eleanora’s last hurrah for the season as she heads back to the States this week, so goes out with a winner.

“She has had a lovely summer and Mutasarref has been a star. Today was for Eleanora as she asked me to have one ready before October 5.

“He has done everything and more, has danced every jig and has kept a smile on our faces.”