My Drogo heading back to Cheltenham next month

My Drogo will bid to banish memories of his dramatic fencing bow when he returns to Cheltenham next month.

Trainer Dan Skelton has set his sights on the Jockey Club Cheltenham and SW Syndicate Novices’ Chase on December 11, after Mr Drogo exited two out in what proved an extraordinary match race at Prestbury Park on Friday.

My Drogo had just taken the lead at the penultimate fence, but slipped on landing and parted company with Harry Skelton – with Gin On Lime virtually sliding to a standstill at the same time and Rachael Blackmore somehow managing to stay aboard and go on to an incredible win.

Skelton felt his Grade One-winning hurdler was just unfortunate, and believes a Cheltenham return over the same two-and-a-half-mile distance is a logical move.

He told Racing TV: “I don’t think he actually lost anything in defeat. I think he jumped really well the rest of the way, learnt a lot on the way round – he was a bit brave at one ditch and a bit brave at a plain (fence), but ultimately he was good.

“He came hard on the bridle turning in and he’d have won. I wouldn’t say he’d enhanced his odds of being a Grade One victor in March by doing what he should have done, but he certainly didn’t underachieve I don’t think.

“He will definitely go back (to Cheltenham) in December. There’s the same race, two and a half miles and obviously the same start but different track.

“Why not go back there? I’ve no fears about the track for him, it’s one of those things that happens two out.”

Nube Negra was a big weekend winner for the Skeltons (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Skelton has been backed again for a first trainers’ championship title.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “There seem to be few weekends when Dan Skelton isn’t among the winners and he looks a real threat in the trainers’ championship this year.

“He was 8-1 to win the title for the first time before the November meeting at Cheltenham, but after three big winners we now make him the 7-2 second-favourite behind Paul Nicholls at 1-2.”