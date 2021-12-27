My Drogo ruled out for remainder of season
Dan Skelton has been forced to rule his exciting novice chaser My Drogo out for the remainder of the season due to heat in a tendon.
A classy novice hurdler last term, Skelton had huge hopes for the six-year-old, who had been as low as 13-2 for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March behind only Bob Olinger in the betting.
While he slipped up on his chasing debut at the second last at Cheltenham in November, he returned to that track to win over fences at the second time of asking earlier this month.
Skelton had been considering a third outing at Cheltenham in the Dipper Novices’ Chase in the new year but all plans have now been placed on hold.
Writing on Twitter Skelton said: “Unfortunately My Drogo will miss the remainder of the season.
“We scanned him this morning after feeling heat in his near fore tendon and whilst it is a very small lesion and will heal it just requires time.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox