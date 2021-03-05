My Drogo stars in Premier prize at Kelso

My Drogo heads a high-class field for the bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso

The £40,000 contest forms part of a quality card in the Borders, with the huge prize-money on offer in the three feature events in particular tempting the likes of Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls to send runners on the long journey north.

My Drogo must concede weight to each of his six rivals, having already won at Grade Two level on his latest outing in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial at Ascot in December.

Nevertheless, Skelton is anticipating a big run in Saturday’s two-and-a-quarter-mile contest.

He said: “We’ve had this race in mind for some time for My Drogo. Obviously he carries the penalty, but I think the trip will be perfect for him and there are no real excuses.

“I’m very happy with him. We decided it was the best thing for him to miss Cheltenham this year and he might go here and then Aintree, but we’re taking it one race at a time.”

Irish point-to-point recruit Bareback Jack is stepped up in grade by Donald McCain in the same race, following a hat-trick of novice wins at a lower level.

“It’s a good race. Credit to Kelso – they’ve put the money on and they’ve got the horses,” said the Bankhouse handler.

Donald McCain has high hopes for Bareback Jack (PA Wire)

“Bareback Jack is a smart horse, we think a lot of him.

“Obviously it’s a step up, so we’ll see where we are.”

The Nicholls-trained Lucky One and Any News from Neil Mulholland’s yard also feature.

Nicholls told Betfair: “He has kept improving as he learns to settle better in his races, which is key to his performance and the form of his latest win at Wincanton is red hot, with the horse he beat 20 lengths hacking up earlier this week.

“He is very much going the right way and deserves to take his chance in this better race.”

The Shunter (right) runs in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso (PA Wire)

With a total prize fund of £75,000 up for grabs, the most valuable race on the card is the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

The likely favourite is Emmet Mullins’ Irish raider The Shunter – winner of the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, before reverting to fences to finish third in a handicap chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

The home team includes Skelton’s Faivoir, who switches back to handicap company following a Grade Two novice win at Haydock.

Skelton said: “He won the graded race for us last time and is quite a progressive horse.

“I think a fast-run race will suit him and this is the next step up the ladder.

Hopefully he's got a squeak of sorts

“He’s running off 143, which is a high mark for a novice, but I’m very happy with him and we’ll see how we get on.”

McCain is hopeful the application of blinkers can help Blakeney Point bounce back from a slightly underwhelming effort at Musselburgh, saying: “It just didn’t quite work out for him the last day – he got a little bit lost early on.

“We’re putting a pair of blinkers on to sharpen him up and he’s got a good weight, so hopefully he’s got a squeak of sorts.”

Ann Hamilton’s Tommy’s Oscar and the Nicholls-trained pair of Christopher Wood and Solo are others to consider in a fiercely-competitive affair.

Nicholls said: “Christopher Wood is up 7lb to a mark of 150 after his latest success at Musselburgh, so Angus Cheleda’s 7lb claim is obviously a big help.

Solo has plenty to prove (PA Archive)

“The first two were a long way clear of the rest that day and I’m hopeful that Christopher Wood can again be bang there at the finish in a strong field of runners.

“Solo made a big impression on his debut in this country a year ago in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton, but the horses he beat that day have hardly advertised the form.

“Solo has not found life easy racing off a stiff handicap mark this season, but it has dropped to a more realistic level now and he has started to come together in his work over the past couple of weeks and is showing us the right signs.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see him run well at a nice price.”