My Eyes Adore You takes Listed honours at Naas

My Eyes Adore You gained an all-important first Listed success in the RFL Steels Stakes at Naas.

Fozzy Stack’s charge had hit the bar already this term, twice making the frame at this level before the four-year-old finally enjoyed her moment in the sun.

Partnered by Andrew Slattery, My Eyes Adore You grabbed the initiative early on in the six-furlong contest and was not for passing, coming home a cosy four-length victor at odds of 11-2.

Slattery said: “She’s been knocking on the door, and she didn’t have her stablemate Aussie Girl to beat today. It’s good that she’s got her chance today and she’s well up to that level.

“It was very straightforward and I didn’t see another rival after the start. She has a high cruising speed and today we got it easy – she could float away and was happy.”

Glamorously was a surprise 20-1 winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Birdcatcher Premier Nursery Handicap for Jessica Harrington.

Having triumphed in first-time blinkers at Navan at the start of the month, the headgear once again head the desired effect as Glamorously ran on well at the end of six furlongs to take a three-quarter-length triumph.

Harrington said: “She battled the last day and she really battled today. She was under pressure a long way out.

“Blinkers have made a big difference to her. She seems to be one of those tough Mehmas’ that just love it.

“We’ll see if there is another nursery for her and judging by that she will go seven (furlongs). She needed every yard of it today.”

Frazil opened his account at the second attempt in the SOBAC Soil.ie Celebrating 5 Years Sponsoring At Naas Maiden.

As a full brother to Poetic Flare, winner of the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes in 2021, Jim Bolger’s charge was not unfancied when fifth on his debut back in March.

Sent off the 9-4 favourite this time, he made no mistake as he overcame a lengthy absence to run out a cosy winner under Luke McAteer.

Ger Flynn, Bolger’s travelling head lad said: “We hold the horse in high regard, but he’s been coughing most of the year like a lot of our horses and its just been hard to get him right.

“Luke said he was a bit green and the ground is probably a bit too soft for him.

“It’s his first run since the beginning of the year and you can see he came over for the better ground. Once he hit the better ground on the stands side, he flew home and Luke felt he’ll get further

“It’s lovely for Clare and Una (Manning, owners) and the boss, they kept faith in him. Hopefully its onwards and upwards from here.”