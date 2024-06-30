My Mate Alfie proves fastest in Curragh Dash

My Mate Alfie pulled out extra to scoop the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes in a pulsating five-way finish at the Curragh.

Ger Lyon’s three-year-old has been a consistent performer throughout his short career and has thrived for dropping back to six furlongs, placing in the Committed Stakes behind Givemethebeatboys and finishing third to Bucanero Fuerte at Naas in the Lacken Stakes.

With none of the seven-strong field keen to go forward, it was left to Michael Dods’ defending champion Commanche Falls to take the field along, a move that would ultimately take its toll in the closing stages.

The steady pace meant there were five in a line fighting it out deep into the final furlong, but it was Irish champion jockey Colin Keane who conjured up the most from his mount as My Mate Alfie bravely ground out a half-length victory at odds of 100-30.

“He’s been very consistent all year and the blinkers have transformed him,” said Lyons.

“He gets seven and the first furlong had me worried as they did 15 seconds and I thought it would turn into a sprint and they’d out-do him for speed.

“At home he’s bombproof and you can do whatever you like, but if you run him here without blinkers he just parks and won’t do a thing. The blinkers are the difference between winning and losing.

“It’s great for Austin (Whelan, owner) and all his gang, he’s called after his son Alfie. I’d say they’ll take a while to get home tonight.

“We aimed to have three winners this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I said if we don’t win this it’s all on the Derby and I don’t think that’s going to happen!”

My Mate Alfie could now be set for a visit to Goodwood as connections aim to get their hands on a valuable prize while the iron is hot.

“He’s in the Stewards’ Cup because it’s a £250,000 race. I was fourth in it with a filly many years ago. I was also just chinned in an Ayr Gold Cup, I wanted to be the first Irish trainer to win it.

“Those are two races that are on my agenda. I don’t think he’s good enough, but we’ll see.

My Mate Alfie (second left) winning the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash at the Curragh (Damien Eagers/PA) ( PA Wire )