My Mate Alfie too good for Renaissance rivals

My Mate Alfie continued his Curragh love affair by claiming the SBK Renaissance Stakes on Sunday.

Ger Lyons’ son of Dark Angel has already won the Listed Dash and ultra-competitive Bold Lad Sprint Handicap at the Kildare track this term and was sent off 7-2 to add to his tally in this Group Three event.

Amongst the group that included Karl Burke’s raiding Spycatcher and Adrian McGuinness’ Go Athletico chasing the pace set by track stalwart Big Gossey, My Mate Alfie was always in the ideal position to strike.

Colin Keane asked his mount to pounce inside the final furlong and he responded instantly, running on powerfully to break the heart of the evergreen Big Gossey who finished a vanquished second.

Sheila Lavery’s Bold Lad runner-up Torivega took third, with 3-1 favourite Super Sox fourth and Spycatcher eventually fading into fifth.

“He’s straightforward and I’m happy to have him. He’s just improved all season,” said Lyons.

“We said we’d teach him how to sprint all year, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. He is just after rocking up and improving all year. I think he’s won what he has deserved, a Group Three.

“He couldn’t get near Givemethebeatboys early in the year but the way he has improved now, if they had to meet in a match he’d have to give him six or seven pounds.

“It’s a credit to the horse. We know he’ll get seven, I promised the owner that if he let me do it my way this year we’d go touring next year, so I’ll have to come up with a plan to get out of that one!

“He makes you look good, he’s so straightforward. You’d think these sprinters are high octane and hard to deal with, but he’s so laidback and I think that’s the secret to his success. He’s handled any ground as well.”

This result might be seen as a well-needed tonic for Lyons following the defeat of his star filly Babouche in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

However, the handler admitted he is still “on the ground” having watched the filly taste defeat for the first time.

“It was disappointing, simple as that, it didn’t happen,” continued Lyons.

“We knew she wouldn’t handle the ground but she is still a good filly and I still have a fantastic bunch of three-year-olds to look forward to next year. But I’m not going to lie to you, I’m on the ground.”