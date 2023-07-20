My Prospero set to drop in class for York Stakes outing

My Prospero could seek a confidence-boosting success in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week.

Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old was unlucky not to bag at least one Group One contest last term.

He was beaten a neck when third to Coroebus in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and returned to the Berkshire track to run Bay Bridge to half a length when third in the Champion Stakes.

Things have not gone according to plan so far this term with a fourth-placed effort in the Lockinge over a mile on his return at Newbury in May, before filling the same position when beaten over six lengths by Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A drop back to Group Two company over 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire could now be an appealing option for My Prospero, for a race which is the highlight of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival on its final day.

Haggas said: “We are looking at York next Saturday. He has run in two Group Ones (this season) and we just want to get his confidence, get him back winning if we can.

“It will be a tough race, but he’s a pretty nice horse and he looks and seems well, so hopefully he will run a good race.

“He is a good horse. He hasn’t done badly, he’s been fourth – but I was a little disappointed with him at Ascot. We have freshened him up a bit and hopefully he will run well.”

Meanwhile, Desert Hero has been pencilled in for the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on August 3.

A son of Sea The Stars, the three-year-old earned a third success in five career starts when recording a famous victory under Tom Marquand in the King George V Stakes.

His head verdict over Valiant King gave the King and Queen their first success at Royal Ascot.

Haggas said: “It is looking like he will go for Gordon Stakes.

“It was the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton or the Gordon, but Sir Michael (Stoute) is running another of the King’s in the Glasgow Stakes (Circle Of Fire) and we are going for the Gordon.”