Mystery Angel ‘likely’ to take up Lancashire Oaks date

Cazoo Oaks runner-up Mystery Angel could bid to go one better in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on Saturday.

George Boughey’s three-year-old was a widely unconsidered 50-1 shot for the fillies’ Classic at Epsom earlier in the month, but gave members of the Nick Bradley Racing syndicate that own her a thrill in beating all bar Aidan O’Brien’s runaway winner Snowfall.

Mystery Angel is reported to have taken those exertions well and is set to return to action for this weekend’s Group Two feature on Merseyside.

“She’s a likely runner at Haydock on Saturday,” said Bradley.

“She’s in serious form at home – George couldn’t be happier with her. I think if you were to put a gun to his head, he’d say she’s better now than she was before Epsom.

“The Oaks form looks strong. The horse that was 13th (Zeyaadah) won that Group Three the other day and Aidan O’Brien’s filly (Santa Barbara, fifth at Epsom) was just touched off in that Group One in Ireland on Sunday.”

Ben Curtis has been on board Mystery Angel on her last three starts, but could miss out on Saturday after dislocating his shoulder when riding at Newcastle on Friday.

Alpinista could take on Mystery Angel (PA Wire)

Bradley added: “I don’t know if Ben will be able to ride or not. I think he’s seeing a specialist this week. If Ben doesn’t ride, I suspect Mark Crehan might take the ride.”

Mystery Angel is one of 11 entries for the Lancashire Oaks, with the standard set by Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista.

The daughter of Frankel is rated 113 after chasing home the brilliant Love in the Yorkshire Oaks last summer and could make her first appearance since winning a Listed prize at Goodwood in April, having missed two engagements since.

Henry Candy’s La Lune could bid to follow up her course-and-distance victory in the Pinnacle Stakes, while the Joseph O’Brien-trained Traisha is a potential challenger from Ireland.